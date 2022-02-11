Connect with us

The Chief Magistrate’s court in Nakuru stated that MP Oscar Sudi has no case to answer in suit where he’s accused of insulting former first lady Ngina Kenyatta. /CFM

Kenya

MP Oscar Sudi acquitted in case where he insulted Mama Ngina

Published

NAKURU, Kenya Feb 11 – A Nakuru Court has acquitted Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi in a case where he was accused of insulting President Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother and former first lady Mama Ngina.

This is after Chief Magistrate Isaac Orenge declared that the evidence presented was not enough to convict the legislator.

Sudi was charged on two counts of hate speech and offensive conduct in September 2021.

“The prosecution evidence that the offensive words were uttered at unknown place and he said was likely to occasion breach of peace. I have considered the evidence of all the witnesses there was no witnesses who stated what effect the words uttered had on them,” the court ruled.

The Magistrate faulted the prosecution for failing to failing to present evidence to show that the alleged hateful message captured at the clip stirred up ethnic hatred.

“In a matter where it is alleged that the act was intended to provoke a breach of peace, the Prosecution is duty bound to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the act complained of was likely to make people resort to physical violence,” the court ruled.

The court also observed that some of the accounts that were used to comment on the said clip they were no verified there was no verification report that was filed by the persecution.

