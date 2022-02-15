MP Moses Kuria meets Uhuru allies in UAE

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 15 – Gatundu South Member of Parliament Moses Kuria has posted photos on the sidelines of the Gulf Cooperation Council-Kenya Business Forum with President Uhuru Kenyatta allies sparking speculations in the political scene that they could be closing ranks ahead of the August 9 General Elections.

The Chama Cha Kazi Party Leader has been in the Middle East since December last year where he has been undergoing treatment after sustaining third-degree burns on his feet following the malfunctioning of a warm mat gadget.

In the latest photo, Kuria is seen alongside Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) and Nairobi Gubernatorial aspirant Richard Ngatia, who are all close allies of President Kenyatta.

The Head of State has in the past weeks been on a mission to gather MPs who had drifted off from his Jubilee Party ahead of a National Delegates Conference slated for February 25 and 26.

The second term legislator has left political pundits guessing after he recently shared photos with Deputy President William Ruto who had visited him in his hospital bed in Dubai. The DP was on a private tour in Dubai.

The Gatundu South MP is expected back in the country this weekend where he is expected to hold a thanksgiving service in Thika Town as he revamps his Chama Cha Kazi party ahead of the August polls.

Kuria left his beloved ruling Jubilee Party in 2019 and formed the People Empowerment Party which he was kicked out of in 2021.