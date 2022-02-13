Motorists on Limuru-Mai Mahiu Rd urged to use alternate routes after LPG truck explodes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has urged motorists using the Limuru-Mai Mahiu Road to use alternative routes following the explosion of a truck transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG)

According to the agency, this is because efforts are currently underway to clear the road following the incident which left eight people injured.

“Following the explosion of a lorry carrying LPG gas at Mutarakwa Shopping Center along the Limuru – Maai Mahiu road, motorists are advised to use alternative routes as efforts are underway to clear the road for normal use,” KeNHA said in a statement.

Five cars were also burnt beyond recognition with a traffic snarl-up building up.