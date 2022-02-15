Connect with us

Kuria, who has been in Dubai receiving treatment for third degree burns he sustained from an electric mat, shared imaged with ODM leader Raila Odinga's son on the margins of the forum/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Moses Kuria, Raila Jnr among guests at Gulf-Kenya forum to be graced by Uhuru

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria and Raila Junior are among guests attending the Gulf Cooperation Council-Kenya Business Forum set to be opened by President Uhuru Kenyatta in Dubai later on Tuesday.

Kuria, who has been in Dubai receiving treatment for third degree burns he sustained from an electric mat, shared imaged with ODM leader Raila Odinga’s son on the margins of the forum.

President Kenyatta departed Nairobi on Monday evening to begin his three-day tour in Dubai with his itinerary featuring high-level talks and bilateral talks with officials of the United Arab Emirates.

Kenya’s Ambassador to the UAE Kariuki Mugwe indicated that President Kenyatta will preside over the Kenya national day at the Expo 2020 Dubai.

Ambassador Mugwe said on Tuesday President Kenyatta will officially open the high-level Kenya-UAE business forum and later have bilateral engagements with the UAE leadership.

“The purpose of the President coming here is to showcase business and investment opportunities that are available in Kenya. And there are quite a number of them mostly in the investment areas.

“Those opportunities need to be made known not only to the UAE investors but also other investors in the world, we have actually invited a number of them among the 192 countries participating in the Expo 2020 Dubai,” Amb. Mugwe said.

