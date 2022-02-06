Molo MP Kuria declares Chama ni UDA, Form ni Hustler, Mpango ni Bottom Up

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Molo MP Kuria Kimani says he will defend his parliamentary seat through the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Speaking after he was received by Deputy President William Ruto at his official Karen residence, Kimani said he looked forward to serving his electorate under the new outfit which has been advancing the bottom-up economic model.

“These economic times call for the building of plans that build from the bottom up and not from the top down, that put their faith once more in the forgotten man at the bottom of the economic pyramid,” the first term MP said, quoting, the 32nd US President Franklin D. Roosevelt.

DP Ruto has been popularising the model since 2020 as one that will promote investments of ordinary Kenyans and empowering them financially so the country can generate taxes to spur the economy, in what has been dismissed by his main opponent Raila Odinga of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).