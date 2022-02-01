Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Miguna Miguna at the JKIA when civilian clad officers attempted to force him back onto a plane for Dubai/FILE

Kenya

Miguna Miguna sues Omamo for failing to facilitate return

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has now sued Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo for failing to facilitate his return into the country.

In his suit papers, Miguna is seeking to have the court order a citizen arrest warrant for Omamo “who should then be delivered at Kamiti Maximum Prison.”

“The actions of the CS are in bad faith contemptuous and a dangerous affront to the proper administration of justice,” he contended.

The lawyer further wants the court to order Air Lufthansa, Air France and the state to refund him Sh1 million, the amount he said he spent on his failed trips last year.

Miguna was expected to arrive home on November 16, 2021, but an international red alert was issued against him in Berlin, Germany.

Nairobi High Court Justice Hedwig Ong’undi later gave an order to have the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin issue Miguna with travel documents but when he arrived there, the ambassador had left.

According to the affidavit sworn by the lawyer, he returned to the embassy on November 23 with physical copies of the order but the high commission in Berlin locked him outside for more than 30 minutes and subsequently refused to receive a copy of the order that he presented.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Miguna: I won’t re-apply Kenyan citizenship because I never lost it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 -Lawyer Miguna Miguna now says he will not re-apply his Kenyan citizenship at the Kenyan embassy in Canada because “I...

November 22, 2021

NATIONAL NEWS

Miguna ordered to obtain emergency documents for travel facilitation within 72 hours

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – The High Court has ordered lawyer Miguna Miguna to get emergency travel documents from either the Kenyan High Commission...

November 22, 2021

Kenya

Mutunga, other activists vow to ensure Miguna’s return to Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya Nov 17- The United Progressive Front lobby group led by former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has vowed to fight towards Miguna Miguna’s...

November 17, 2021

Top stories

Miguna hits new Red Alert in fresh attempt to fly home

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 -Controversial activist and lawyer Miguna Miguna’s plan to travel back to Kenya may not be successfull, after Air France declined...

November 15, 2021

Kenya

Miguna to depart Berlin for Nairobi through Paris on Monday

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 13 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has posted his flight details ahead of his expected arrival in the country on November 16....

November 13, 2021

COME BABY COME

Self-declared NRM General vows to return to Kenya despite red alerts

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 12 – Self-declared National Resistance Movement (NRM) leader Miguna Miguna has vowed to proceed with his return to Kenya even after...

November 12, 2021

Top stories

Miguna says does not regret swearing-in Raila and did not break any law

NAIROBI Kenya Oct 28 – Controversial activist and lawyer Miguna Miguna insists that he did not break any law by swearing in Orange Democratic...

October 28, 2021

Kenya

Former CJ Mutunga unveils political alliance to fight executive excesses

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – Former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga has unveiled a political movement he says will lead the fight against the disregard of...

October 28, 2021