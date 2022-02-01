Miguna Miguna sues Omamo for failing to facilitate return

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has now sued Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo for failing to facilitate his return into the country.

In his suit papers, Miguna is seeking to have the court order a citizen arrest warrant for Omamo “who should then be delivered at Kamiti Maximum Prison.”

“The actions of the CS are in bad faith contemptuous and a dangerous affront to the proper administration of justice,” he contended.

The lawyer further wants the court to order Air Lufthansa, Air France and the state to refund him Sh1 million, the amount he said he spent on his failed trips last year.

Miguna was expected to arrive home on November 16, 2021, but an international red alert was issued against him in Berlin, Germany.

Nairobi High Court Justice Hedwig Ong’undi later gave an order to have the Kenyan Embassy in Berlin issue Miguna with travel documents but when he arrived there, the ambassador had left.

According to the affidavit sworn by the lawyer, he returned to the embassy on November 23 with physical copies of the order but the high commission in Berlin locked him outside for more than 30 minutes and subsequently refused to receive a copy of the order that he presented.