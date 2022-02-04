Connect with us

Kenya

Miguna Miguna registers as a voter at the Kenyan High Commission in Canada

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Lawyer Miguna Miguna has registered as a voter at the Kenya High Commission in Canada.

The controversial lawyer joined other Kenyans who were registering so that they could take part in the elections in August.

Miguna Miguna registering as a voter at the Kenyan High Commission in Canada. /CFM

