Migori Speaker impeached days after facing vandalism charges

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 8 — Migori County Assembly Speaker Boaz Okoth has been ousted following an impeachment motion tabled by Muhuru Ward Representative Hevrone Mahira on Tuesday.

In his prayer, the sponsor of the motion cited mismanagement of the County Assembly, abuse of office and misconduct as the main grounds for the impeachment of the Speaker.

After a discussion in the floor of the House for over 2 hours, 42 MCAs out of the 46 ward representatives who attended the sitting voted for the impeachment motion .Two opposed the motion while two others abstained.

The motion was presided over by North Kanyamkago George Omamba

The MCAs who supported the impeachment motion indicated that the impeachment of the Speaker was going to bring sanity in the County Assembly.

The MCAs who opposed the impeachment motion said the Speaker had not been given an opportunity to respond to the allegations leveled against him.

Okoth was among seven county officials charged on February 3 they were arrested over the theft of finance records. They were freed on Sh200,000 surety bond.

The Assembly Speaker, Philip Ochieng, Bonface Otieno, Peter Okinyi, John Allan, Vincent Otieno, Jackline Odira and Clifford Ochieng were accused of breaking into Chief Finance Officer’s office at Migori County Assembly between February 1 and February 2.

They were also charged with handling stolen property.