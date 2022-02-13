Kenya
PICTURE STORY: Micah Kigen decamps from ODM, joins KANU
Popular
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
More on Capital News
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
It is now becoming increasingly embarrassing to watch the campaign trail. I mean, is it that these politicians on the campaign trails are easily...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 11 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has distanced himself from claims that he is set to decamp from the Orange Democratic...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
NYERI, Kenya, Feb 11 – Two factions within the Orange Democratic Movement’s chapter in central region are in a bitter fight over the National...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has vowed to fight on, saying no amount of intimidation will slow him down in...
COUNTDOWN TO 2022
NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 8 – Deputy President William Ruto has fired back at his boss President Uhuru Kenyatta, declaring is ready for a battle...
Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The battle for political supremacy in Western Kenya is on Monday expected to take centre stage as Kenya Kwanza...
AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN
NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 — United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party Chairperson Johnson Muthama has dismissed claims by Jubilee Party that they stole the ruling...
Kenya
Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 31 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party has denied claims by former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale that the Raila-Odinga led...