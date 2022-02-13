Connect with us

KANU chairman Gideon Moi receives ODM Micah Kigen. /CFM

Kenya

PICTURE STORY: Micah Kigen decamps from ODM, joins KANU

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – Elgeyo Marakwet Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman Micah Kigen has decamped to the Kenya African National Union (KANU) party.

Kigen was received by KANU chairman Giedeon Moi and will be seeking to vie for the Keiyo South parliamentary seat.

 

