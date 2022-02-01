Media Personality Koikai throws hat in Dagoretti South Parliamentary race

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1- Media Personality Njambi Koikai has expressed interest in dislodging John Kiarie as the Dagoretti South Member of Parliament in the August elections.

Njambi who will be vying as an independent candidate and is commonly known as Fyah Mummah took to social media Monday evening to share her candidature and manifesto.

“I was born and raised in Dagoretti, Nairobi by a single mother and my grandmother and the community around us. We have faced numerous challenges as a community due to lack of proper healthcare, inadequate security and basic amenities,” the media personality stated.

Koikai singled-out her fifteen-year battle against Endometriosis and Adenomyosis which she said will motivate her to ensure the Government fixes the gaps in the menstrual healthcare system.

“Many young girls and women have no access to skilled gynecologists and treatment options are way out of reach, I intend to work with the Ministry of Health, to create new policies in training our gynecologists to specialize further in reproductive health,” she said

The radio presenter and reggae emcee revealed that her manifesto comprises of five key pillars that she pointed out will improve the social and economic status of Dagoretti South constituents.

“The pillars are creation of jobs for youth and women, improvement to access of fresh, clean water, advancement of health facilities, access to financial support for businesses for the youth and other vulnerable members of the constituency and finally promoting talent in the youth,” she outlined.

Koikai further noted that her 15 years experience in the media and events management gives her the platform to enable her promote talent for the youth.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I have held various events in our constituency that have given the artists a platform to showcase their talents. The Fyah Mummah Supercup showed just how much sporting talent and community goodwill and support there is around,” she said.

She concluded her declaration by affirming that, “I am driven by our resolve to make our lives better, our resilience and our strong community here in Dagoretti South,”