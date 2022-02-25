Media houses in joint efforts to ensure safety of journalists during elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 – Media houses in Kenya have formed an inter-media team to coordinate the safety and protection of media workers ahead of the 2022 General Election.

According to Media Council of Kenya (MCK) Chief Executive Officer David Omwoyo, “the team comprising editorial directors, editors-in-chief and heads of content, will collectively develop practical working modalities and protocols to ensure the protection of journalists and media workers in the field during the electioneering period.”

He explained that the initiative is in response to the sharp increase in threats to journalists and media workers during this period.

“The Council has identified disparities on safety of journalists, including situations where policies of some media houses do not allow their journalists to evacuate their counterparts from other media houses during distress,” he said.

He pointed out that in some cases, certain news sources, including politicians, have been found to intimidate and harass some journalists from specific media houses as the rest watch helplessly.

“The Council believes that the protection of journalists while in the course of duty and especially ahead of the 2022 General Election requires collective action and goodwill from senior editors to commit to prioritise and provide leadership on the matter.”

Besides developing a protocol of inter-media intervention and evacuation of journalists in distress, the team will also inspire journalists in the field to defend and protect their freedoms and privileges including that of their colleagues actively.

It will also provide reasonable coverage of matters of press freedom violations whenever relevant stakeholders and actors raise concern and propose action to duty bearers including government leaders and political aspirants on the need to protect media privileges and spell clear consequences of violating the same.

Members of the team that will be chaired by Royal Media Services Editorial Director Joe Ageyo are: Nation Media Group’s Mutuma Mathiu, Royal Media Services’ Pamela Asigi, Standard Group’s Ochieng Rapuro, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s Samuel Maina and Millicent Awuor, Radio Africa Group’s Paul Ilado, Capital Group’s Bernard Momanyi, Mediamax’s Ellen Wanjiru, TV47’s Mohamud Abdullahi and veteran journalist Ken Bosire.

The composition of the team is at the highest level of newsroom leadership given that decisions concerning safety and protection of journalists require administrative decisions for effectiveness.