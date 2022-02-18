Matiangi orders principal’s arrest after bandit attack targeting school bus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has ordered the arrest of a school principal after eight students sustained injuries during a dawn attack by bandits in Baringo.

Matiangi accused the principal of failing to avert the attack by permitting school buses to operate beyond authorized hours.

He issued the orders amid a spotlight on failure by security agencies to tame insecurity in the volatile Kerio Valley after students from Tot High School returning from a school trip became the latest victims of insecurity in the region.

My take on the bandit attack in Kerio Valley targeting a bus from Tot High school… pic.twitter.com/qs8BfzVnbn — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) February 18, 2022

More to follow…