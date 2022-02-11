Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Matiangi, Munya say leaders criticizing govt must not claim credit for projects

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — Two Cabinet Secretaries have told off political leaders claiming credit for  development projects executed by the government while criticizing President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi and his Agriculture counterpart Peter Munya said it was hypocritical of such leaders to condemn the government while claiming political mileage for development projects it has undertaken.

They were speaking at a public baraza in Chiakariga in Tharaka Nithi County during the unveiling of the new Chiakariga Sub-County administration unit.

“It’s very dishonest for leaders to take credit for all the many projects President Kenyatta has initiated and at the same time accuse the same government of doing nothing.  It cannot be a case of both,” Matiangi said.

On his part, Munya urged critics who are still in government to respect the President and allow for incremental development arguing it was impossible to meet every community’s wish list.

“We cannot say that we are where we should be, but let’s learn to give credit where it’s due. We all know that those spreading the campaign that the government has done nothing are bitter and selfish people who have overran themselves and their shortcuts to power have hit a dead end.”

The leaders who also addressed meetings in Kiriirie SDA Church and Tunyai Mixed Day Secondary School urged voters to be wary of dishonest politicians cherry-picking on Government development agenda.

The Interior CS made the comments arguing that there has been A trend in the country of political leaders critiquing the government for “doing nothing” despite visible completed and ongoing projects across the country.

Matiangi also announced the gazetting of another Sub-County, Muthambi in the same county.

He urged residents to take advantage of the new administration units to access government services.

“What these units mean is that residents can now obtain IDs, birth and death certificates and other important documents easily. When we’re recruiting for police and other agencies, we will now have a recruitment code for Chiakariga for our local sons and daughters,” he said.

The CSs also promised to fast track the completion of pending government-funded projects in the counties.

They pledged the government’s commitment to ring-fence resources to expand competence-based curriculum (CBC) infrastructure across the country.

