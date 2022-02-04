Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Interior CS Matiangi also ordered the redrawing of boundaries and stated that a new chief will also be appointed. /CFM

Kenya

Matiangi merges 2 locations in Baringo, orders security operation

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has ordered the merging of Muktani and Makutani locations in the troubled Baringo county.

Speaking at Sarova Woodlands in Nakuru during a high-level security meeting for Elgeyo Marakwet, Baringo and West Pokot, Matiangi said it was wrong to have two overlapping locations with different administration.

The Cabinet Secretary also ordered the redrawing of boundaries and stated that a new chief will also be appointed.

“Previous Provincial Administrations erred by creating Two overlapping locations just to please the two communities in the area, the boundaries have been a source of conflicts,” he said.

He further redeployed the two chiefs in charge of Muktani and Makutano to the regional headquarters for other roles.

Matiangi also declared Muchongoi a security operation area involving ground and aerial assaults.

He warned the leaders present who included Governors Alex Tolgos, Stanley Kiptis and John Lonyangapuo against running to the Office of the President to have the operation called off.

“The chaos in Muchongoi going all the way to Kerio Valley are not resources conflicts, they are territorial,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He also indicated that the operation was meant to drive back bandits who invaded Baringo as they ran away from Laikipia Nature Conservancy.

“It is unimaginable how invaders can raid an area in the name of looking for water and pasture then displace communities more than kilometers in,” he said.

Matiangi has also reestablished the National Police Reservists (NPRs) after a three-year break.

The NPRs were withdrawn in 2019 and disarmed them over Claims that they were being involved in cattle rustling.

There was an immediate backlash from the communities in the affected areas and their leaders who said the disbandment and disarmament left them unguarded.

On Friday, Matiangi said there were new measures for the recruitment of NPR and those who pass through the rigorous vetting will be deployed.

He said five new platoons has been deployed along the Elgeyo Marakwet-West Pokot border.

An Anti-Stock Theft Unit Station has also been placed at Chesegon along the Elgeyo Marakwet and Baringo boundary.

Those present were MPs from seven constituencies which are worst affected by the conflicts that have intensified since last year.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Govt declares curfew in parts of Lamu attacks that left 7 dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – A night curfew has been declared in parts of Lamu County as security forces kicked off a major operation...

January 5, 2022

Kenya

Uhuru cancels Christmas Break for police officers

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 15 – President Uhuru Kenytatta has ordered the cancellation of Christmas leave for all security agents and directed them to be...

December 15, 2021

Kenya

Uhuru releases new GSU officers after 9-month training

Serve with courage, integrity and discipline, President Kenyatta tasks new GSU officers NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has tasked new General...

December 8, 2021

Top stories

Kenya targets social media ‘bullies’ in new crackdown

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4- A crackdown against cybercrime and social media bullies has inched closer to reality with the unveiling of the Secretariat to...

November 4, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Matiangi dismisses resignation calls by Ruto allies for involvement in politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 1- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi now says that he is not bothered by criticism from politicians calling for his resignation...

November 1, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Nyanza leaders defend Matiangi, Mucheru after attacks from UDA leaders

KISUMU, Kenya Oct 31 – Leaders from Nyanza region have defended Cabinet Secretaries Fred Matiangi (Interior) Joe Mucheru (ICT) who have been singled out for...

October 31, 2021

crime

8 arrested over violence in Busia during Ruto’s rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 24-At least eight people have been arrested over the violence witnessed during Deputy President William Ruto’s political rally in Busia on...

October 24, 2021

Capital Health

More than 50 percent of prisoners in Kenya vaccinated against COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 6 –At least 50 per cent of prisoners in Kenya have been inoculated against Coronavirus (COVID-19), officials said Wednesday. Dominik Stillhart,...

October 6, 2021