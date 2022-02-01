Connect with us

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Mass exits loom ahead IEBC’s Feb 9 deadline for public officials to quit

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 — The public service is set to be hit by a significant number of resignations as public officials eyeing political seats exit ahead of the February 9 deadline set by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Public servants have exactly eight days remaining in office before resigning from their respective positions.

According to the Elections Act, all public officers seeking elective positions have to vacate office six months to the General Election, in this case February 9, 2022.

IEBC has since gazetted August 9 as the date for the General Election.

“A public officer who intends to contest an election under this Act shall resign from public office at least six months before the date of election,” Section 43 (5) of the Act.

The election regulation had been challenged in court but High Court Judge Anthony Mrima dismissed the petition challenging the regulation in January and ruled that the law provided sufficient time to allow those interested in politics to prepare.

“Six months before the election date is sufficient time for them to prepare themselves to meet their fate at the election box. A longer period would be unreasonable and a shorter period would be more unreasonable,” he ruled.

The election regulation portends a major headache for President Uhuru Kenyatta who is likely to receive a number of resignation notices from Cabinet Secretaries and other high-ranking public officials.

At least five Cabinet Secretaries, four Principal Secretaries, a dozen of Chief Administrative Secretaries have expressed an interest in certain elective seats in the August 9 General Election.

President Kenyatta’s Chief of Staff Nazioka Waita has also expressed interest in elective politics.

Cabinet Secretaries Ukur Yattani (Treasury), Charles Keter (Devolution), John Munyes (Petroleum), Sicily Kariuki (Water, Sanitation and Irrigation) and Simon Chelugui (Labor) are among those eyeing gubernatorial seats in the August 9 polls.

With the impeding resignations looming, the Head of State will be forced to nominate new individuals to his Cabinet who will serve for the remainder of his term in office or assign the remaining Cabinet Secretaries more dockets.

Trans-Nzoia gubernatorial aspirant George Natembeya was the first public officer to resign from his role as the Rift Valley Regional Commissioner.

