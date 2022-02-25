Connect with us

Mara university student dies after developing abdominal pains at a party

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 25 — A Maasai Mara university student has died six days after he was admitted in hospital after he complained of lower abdominal pains and in his private parts on Saturday.

According to a police report, the deceased with five fellow students attended a party on February 18 at around 1900hrs.

Police said that immediately after the 21-year-old student had a meal during the party, he started complaining of discomfort in private parts which lasted for two days until February 21 when he decided to go for treatment at the university clinic where he was treated and discharged.

The student was later readmitted before he succumbed on Thursday.

“At around 1600hrs it was reported by the dean of Maasai Mara University student Aden Mohammed that there is a body of a student at shepherd hospital who was admitted yesterday 23.02.2022 at around at 1020hrs complaining of lower abdominal pain and persistent erection of the penis from Saturday of 19/02/022,” a police report shared on Friday read.

Police officers visited the health facility and identified the deceased as a first-year student at the University.

“The body was photographed and moved to Narok Referral Hospital Mortuary pending postmortem,” police said.

Police have commenced investigations to establish the cause of the student’s death.

