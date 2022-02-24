Connect with us

Man jailed for 6 months for abusing a girl in Homa Bay

Published

HOMA Bay, Kenya Feb 24 – A man was on Wednesday handed a six months jail term by a Homa Bay court after he pleaded guilty to the offense of verbally insulting a 14-year-old girl in public.

The accused identified as Gabriel Ochieng appeared before Principal Magistrate Ruth Maloba charged with the offence contrary to section 94 (1) of the penal code

The court heard that on February 21, 2022 at Shauri Yako village in Homa Bay Sub-County, in a public place namely Shauri Yako main road, he used abusive words to the 14-year-old girl (names withheld) with intent to provoke breach of the peace.

“On February 21, 2022 at around 5:00 pm, the complainant, a child aged 14 years old, was coming from school when she met the accused on a motorbike. The accused started shouting at her asking where she had sexual intercourse at,” read the charge sheet.

The court further heard that the traumatized girl started crying after the accused insulted her.

Fortunately, a teacher from her school who was walking by saw her crying and called her to ask her why she was crying. She then called passers-by who came and arrested Ochieng’ and took him to the police station.

Ochieng’ who is not related to the complainant pleaded guilty to the charges and was handed a 6 months jail term without an option of a fine.

The accused was also given 14 days’ right of appeal.

According to available statistics, Homa Bay County is among the leading counties in reported cases of child abuse, cases of defilement and teenage pregnancies.

