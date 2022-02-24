Man handed 6-month sentence by Homa Bay Court for verbally abusing girl in public

HOMA BAY, Kenya, Feb 24 – A man has been handed a six-month jail term by a Homa Bay court after he pleaded guilty of verbally insulting a 14-year-old girl in public.

The accused, Gabriel Ochieng appeared before Principal Magistrate Ruth Maloba where he was charged with the offence contrary to section 94 (1) of the penal code

The court heard that on Monday at Shauri Yako village in Homa Bay Sub-County, in a public place namely Shauri Yako main road, he used abusive words to the 14-year-old girl (names withheld) with the intent to provoke breach of the peace.

“On February 21, 2022, at around 5:00 pm, the complainant, a child aged 14 years old, was coming from school when she met the accused on a motorbike. The accused started shouting at her asking where she had sexual intercourse at,” read the charge sheet.

The court further heard that the traumatised girl started crying after the accused insulted her.

Fortunately, a teacher from her school who was walking by saw her crying and called her to ask her why she was crying.

She then called passers-by who came and arrested Ochieng and took him to the police station.

Ochieng who is not related to the complainant pleaded guilty to the charges and was handed a 6-month jail term without an option of a fine.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He was also given a 14 days’ right of appeal.

According to available statistics, Homa Bay County is among the leading counties in reported cases of child abuse, defilements and teenage pregnancies.