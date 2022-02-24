Man gets 10 years in prison for defiling a minor in Makueni

MAKUENI, Kenya Feb 24 – A 32-year-old man has been sentenced to ten years in prison by a Makueni court for defiling an eight-year-old minor.

Resident Magistrate Joan Otieno found Anthony Kisilu guilty of defiling the minor on June 17, 2021 at around 3:00 pm at Mau village, Makinya location in Mbooni East sub-county.

The accused was charged on January 26, 2022 where he had pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied knowing the minor.

Magistrate Otieno, noted that the accused was positively identified by various witnesses as the person who grabbed the minor and carried her to the house.

The girl, in her testimony said the suspect tied her up before committing the offense while medical reports confirmed her pants had bloodstains and that she had bruises and lacerations on her genitals.

The magistrate noted, the medical reports showed the minor’s genitals were breached and was in harmony with the minor’s testimony that the accused did the indecent act of “tabia mbaya” to her.

The probation report found the accused is a casual labourer in Kalawa market and he had been reported as a suspect at Mbukoni chief’s office on cases of stealing and attempting to defile a girl living with disability in 2021.

Probation officer Henricus Odero cited that the accused persons’ relationship with the community is wanting, noting that he is a risk within the community.

“There is a high likelihood that the accused might harm the victim in case he returns to the community,” added Odero.

Taking all the evidence produced in court into account, Magistrate Otieno sentenced Kisilu to a ten years imprisonment for defilement of the child contrary to sec 8(I) read with sub section 8 (2) of the sexual offence act no. of 2006.

The accused has 14 days to appeal.