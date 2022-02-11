Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
His arrest comes after a video emerged showing the suspect allegedly slapping a woman who was shouting the Azimio slogan during Deputy president William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza rally/COURTESY

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Man arrested after slapping a woman who chanted Azimio at Ruto’s rally

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman during a political rally in Kisii on Thursday.

His arrest comes after a video emerged showing the suspect allegedly slapping a woman who was shouting the Azimio slogan during Deputy president William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza rally.

“Nikisema kazi ni kazi tunasema Pesa mfukoni. Nikisema Kenya Kwanza tunasema Kazi ni Kazi,” DP Ruto said as he rallied supported before lady responded saying “Azimio la Umoja!”

“Attention of the National Police Service is drawn to a disturbing and widely circulated video clip where a man is clearly seen assaulting a female during a political rally in Kisii. Police in Kisii have acted on the incident and made an arrest of one male person namely Joash Atemba Nyagate a.k.a Sokoro,” police said Friday.

The NPS stated that the was in custody assisting with investigations into the matter and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

The police called on the public to exercise restraint and accommodate divergence views during the electioneering period to mitigate instances of lawlessness and breach of the peace.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Uhuru is Azimio’s patron: Kenya Kwanza on why voters must reject Raila

BUSIA, Kenya, Feb 7 – Leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza have urged western Kenya residents to reject Azimio la Umoja candidate Raila Odinga come...

4 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

ATPU arrests 29-year-old terror suspect with 95 used phones

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 1 — Security agencies have apprehended a 29-year-old terror suspect in Nairobi. The suspect identified as Mohamed Abubakar Hussein was found...

February 1, 2022

Kenya

Raila takes Azimio La Umoja campaign to Nyandarua County

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 1 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Raila Odinga was on Tuesday set to tour Ol Kalou in Nyandarua County...

February 1, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

A bad idea, by the wrong people, for the wrong reasons: Kuria’s verdict on Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 26 — Chama Cha Kazi (CCK) Party Leader Moses Kuria has termed the Azimio La Umoja Movement, which was launched by...

January 26, 2022

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kibwana severs ties with Mwau over decision to join Ruto’s UDA

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana has ended his 10-year political union with his deputy Adelina Mwau over her decision to...

January 25, 2022

Kenya

Mudavadi: Raila can’t be trusted, that’s why I can’t join Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – Amani National Congress Movement leader Musalia Mudavadi has dashed hopes of ever teaming up with Orange Democratic Movement Leader...

January 23, 2022

County News

I will gladly take orders from my daughter in superior post, policeman says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – A story of a daughter who followed his father’s footsteps in the National Police Service (NPS) and finally surpassed...

January 22, 2022

Kenya

Police Spokesman tells off UDA over claims of complicity in campaign violence

Nairobi, Kenya, Jan 19- The National Police Service has termed as baseless allegations by the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party that it is taking...

January 19, 2022