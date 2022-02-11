Man arrested after slapping a woman who chanted Azimio at Ruto’s rally

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 11 — Police have arrested a man for allegedly assaulting a woman during a political rally in Kisii on Thursday.

His arrest comes after a video emerged showing the suspect allegedly slapping a woman who was shouting the Azimio slogan during Deputy president William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza rally.

“Nikisema kazi ni kazi tunasema Pesa mfukoni. Nikisema Kenya Kwanza tunasema Kazi ni Kazi,” DP Ruto said as he rallied supported before lady responded saying “Azimio la Umoja!”

“Attention of the National Police Service is drawn to a disturbing and widely circulated video clip where a man is clearly seen assaulting a female during a political rally in Kisii. Police in Kisii have acted on the incident and made an arrest of one male person namely Joash Atemba Nyagate a.k.a Sokoro,” police said Friday.

The NPS stated that the was in custody assisting with investigations into the matter and will be arraigned in court once investigations are complete.

The police called on the public to exercise restraint and accommodate divergence views during the electioneering period to mitigate instances of lawlessness and breach of the peace.