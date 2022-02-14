Magoha orders contractors to deliver CBC classrooms ahead of March 7 transition

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenyatta, Feb 14 – The government has ordered Competence Based Curriculum (CBC) contractors working on 6,400 classrooms countrywide to ensure the completion of the additional facilities by March 7 ahead of Grade VI assessments.

Speaking during the commissioning of newly built CBC classrooms at Kapsabet Girls High School in Nandi County on Sunday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha told the contractors that the projects must be completed to pave way for the national examinations when schools will be no-go zones for non-candidates.

“We are targeting to build 6,400 CBC classrooms during the first phase which we shall complete on that stipulated time and the second phase should start immediately after finishing marking Exams which is about the first week of May,” he said.

Prof. Magoha at the same time asked the contractors to ensure the quality of work is within the required standards.

Magoha noted that money has been set aside for the projects adding that this was in preparation for Grade 7 learners whereas everything is ready for grade 6 learners.

“For Grade 6, everything is already in place. The books have been printed and distributed, teachers have been trained and all other materials that are required are ready,” he added.

He assured contractors that once they have the right paperwork and quality work presented, they will be paid immediately.

The CS further noted that the teachers who will teach the Grade 7 learners will be trained for the next 10 months. This will be between the months of February and December.

“We are leaving everything in good condition as far as our children’s’ welfare is concerned. The government is continuous and if I am not there, whoever will come to take over will find everything ready and our children will be safe,” he assured.

He also disclosed that the three national examinations for Grade 6, Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) are ready for administration.