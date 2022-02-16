Connect with us

Capital News
Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka /FILE.

Kenya

Lusaka says he has not joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka now says that he has not joined the Kenya Kwanza Alliance associated with Deputy President William Ruto through the Ford Kenya party.

While acknowleging that he indeed met with Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetangula, Lusaka pointed out that “it was purely a consultative meeting, one of many that I am holding ahead of the dissolution of Senate as I weigh my options ahead of the August 9 elections.”

He stated that at no time during the meeting and discussion did he declare to have joined FORD Kenya.

“Let me state that this not true. What is true, however, is that today I met the top leadership of Ford Kenya led by my brother Senator Moses Wetang’ula in Nairobi,” he said.

He stated that “when the time for me to make a decision as to which political party I shall operate within at the time of the elections, I shall gladly share that decision publicly with the rest of the country in the presence of the media.”

Earlier, a source close to Lusaka confirmed to Capital News that the Speaker had indeed defected.

“Yes, he has always been in FORD Kenya because that is where he belongs,” the source said.

