Livondo records statement over assassination claims

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – Businessman Stanley Livondo on Monday appeared before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) where he recorded statements over his utterances on assassination claims against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the remarks made during a rally at the Thika Stadium over the weekend, Livondo claimed that an individual whom he did not name attempted to assassinate President Uhuru Kenyatta on two occasions by targeting the plane the Head of State was using.

Livondo said that he had furnished the agency with all the relevant information in connection with his comments saying he will return to the DCI headquarters on Thursday.

“I have given them (DCI) whatever information I have. Now it is the DCI’s duty to do their investigative work based on the information,” he said.

Victor Kariuki, Livondo’s lawyer said they are waiting for the DCI to take any necessary actions.

“In any event Livondo is required to come back to give any clarification, he is ready and willing to come and give any information that is required,” Kariuki said.

He defended his comments saying it is his duty as a patriotic Kenyan to protect the Head of State.

He further called for the protection of all witnesses connected with the case.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said that the summoning of Livondo was meant to help police with investigations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shioso noted that further actions against Livondo will be informed by the outcomes of the investigations.

“He is summoned to help with police investigation only. No decision on court action yet. Further actions are informed by investigation outcomes,” Shioso told Capital FM news.

In a notice seen by Capital FM news, Livondo was summoned by the Superintendent of Police attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters as the In-charge Serious Crime Unit, Kuriah Obadiah to shed more light into his utterances.

“With the powers conferred upon me under section 52 (1) of the National Police Service Act No 11A of 2011, I hereby compel you; Hon. Stanley Livondo to appear before me at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation situated along Kiambu Road at Mazingira House today, Monday, the 21″ day of February 2022 at 2.00 PM without fail,” read the notice in part.

Obadiah warned that failure to comply with the requisition constitutes an offence liable to prosecution.