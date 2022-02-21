Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Livondo said that he had furnished the agency with all the relevant information in connection with his comments saying he will return to the DCI headquarters on Thursday. /FILE

Kenya

Livondo records statement over assassination claims

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – Businessman Stanley Livondo on Monday appeared before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) where he recorded statements over his utterances on assassination claims against President Uhuru Kenyatta.

In the remarks made during a rally at the Thika Stadium over the weekend, Livondo claimed that an individual whom he did not name attempted to assassinate President Uhuru Kenyatta on two occasions by targeting the plane the Head of State was using.

Livondo said that he had furnished the agency with all the relevant information in connection with his comments saying he will return to the DCI headquarters on Thursday.

“I have given them (DCI) whatever information I have. Now it is the DCI’s duty to do their investigative work based on the information,” he said.

Victor Kariuki, Livondo’s lawyer said they are waiting for the DCI to take any necessary actions.
“In any event Livondo is required to come back to give any clarification, he is ready and willing to come and give any information that is required,” Kariuki said.

He defended his comments saying it is his duty as a patriotic Kenyan to protect the Head of State.

He further called for the protection of all witnesses connected with the case.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso said that the summoning of Livondo was meant to help police with investigations.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Shioso noted that further actions against Livondo will be informed by the outcomes of the investigations.

“He is summoned to help with police investigation only. No decision on court action yet. Further actions are informed by investigation outcomes,” Shioso told Capital FM news.

In a notice seen by Capital FM news, Livondo was summoned by the Superintendent of Police attached to Directorate of Criminal Investigations Headquarters as the In-charge Serious Crime Unit, Kuriah Obadiah to shed more light into his utterances.

“With the powers conferred upon me under section 52 (1) of the National Police Service Act No 11A of 2011, I hereby compel you; Hon. Stanley Livondo to appear before me at the Directorate of Criminal Investigation situated along Kiambu Road at Mazingira House today, Monday, the 21″ day of February 2022 at 2.00 PM without fail,” read the notice in part.

Obadiah warned that failure to comply with the requisition constitutes an offence liable to prosecution.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Police arrest suspect who killed man caught on matrimonial bed

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A 48-year-old suspect has killed a man after he found together with his wife on their matrimonial bed in...

38 mins ago

Kenya

DCI summons Livondo over assassination claims

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has summoned businessman Stanley Livondo on assassination claims he made during Thika Stadium...

3 hours ago

crime

Robbery with violence suspect gunned down in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A robbery with violence suspect was gunned down Saturday night in Nairobi’s Kawangware, during an operation to crack down...

8 hours ago

Kenya

Court allows KRA to verify 82 containers allegedly loaded with imported black tea

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5- A Mombasa court has allowed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) 100 percent inspection of 82 suspicious containers allegedly loaded with...

February 5, 2022

County News

Alarm as Makueni registers 5 defilement cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 —  Authorities have raised an alarm following the increased incidences of defilement in Makueni county in recent weeks. At least...

February 4, 2022

Kenya

Two suspects impersonating EACC officials arrested in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 4 – Police have arrested two suspects masquerading as officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi. According to...

February 4, 2022

County News

Man handed 15-year jail term for defiling his wife’s friend

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 3 — A court in Eldama Ravine has sentenced a man to 15 years imprisonment for defilement. The Office of the...

February 3, 2022

County News

Makindu man faces defilement charge for waylaying girl aged 13

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 2 — A man who attempted to defile a 13-year-old girl as she headed to school was arraigned at the Makindu...

February 2, 2022