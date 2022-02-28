Connect with us

Meru Senator Mithika Linturi when he was arraigned at a Nakuru court on January 11, 2021 over hate speech but no charges were read out to him because detectives were to finalise investigations. He was freed on a Sh2 million cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh5mn with a surety of a similar amount.

Linturi case on ‘Madoadoa’ remarks closed after prosecution fails to charge him

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 28 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi will now not plead to incitement charges following the ‘Madoadoa remarks’ after the prosecution failed to prefer charges within the set time.

According to Nakuru law courts Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti, because of the delay, the case has been closed.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had ordered a probe into Linturi’s madoadoa remarks early this year.

In a letter to Inspector General of police, Hillary Mutyambai, Haji directed him to open investigations into the senator’s remarks.

According to the DPP, Linturi’s utterances could incite contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination.

Linturi freed on Sh2mn cash bail, should not contact witnesses

Nakuru, Kenya, Jan 11 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been freed on a Sh2 million cash bail or an alternative bond of Sh5mn...

January 11, 2022

Linturi paraded in court over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks but no charges yet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi will spend another night in custody pending the ruling on the prosecution’s request for more time...

January 10, 2022

Ruto to his UDA troops: Mind your language

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Deputy President William Ruto has cautioned leaders of his United Democratic Movement (UDA) party to be mindful of their...

January 10, 2022

Raila joins leaders in condemning Linturi’s “Madoadoa’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Political leaders were united Sunday in condemning Meru Senator Mithika Linturi’s remarks which authorities said border on hate speech...

January 9, 2022

Archbishop Muheria urges leaders to preach peace and shun hate speech

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9- Archbishop Anthony Muheria has called on political leaders to preach peace and shun utterances that may plunge the country into...

January 9, 2022

Linturi arrested over Madoadoa remarks in Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 9 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi has been arrested over remarks he made during a rally in Eldoret yesterday. The Interior...

January 9, 2022

Linturi: What I meant on Madoadoa in Eldoret rally

Mithika Linturi’s statement: While addressing the UDA rally at Eldoret, I expressed myself using words which in certain context, have acquired sinister political overtones...

January 9, 2022

NCIC summons Linturi over ‘Madoadoa’ remarks he made at Eldoret rally

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 8 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi is now a wanted man over remarks he made on Saturday at a rally in...

January 8, 2022