Linturi case on ‘Madoadoa’ remarks closed after prosecution fails to charge him

NAKURU, Kenya, Feb 28 – Meru Senator Mithika Linturi will now not plead to incitement charges following the ‘Madoadoa remarks’ after the prosecution failed to prefer charges within the set time.

According to Nakuru law courts Chief Magistrate Edna Nyaloti, because of the delay, the case has been closed.

The Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji had ordered a probe into Linturi’s madoadoa remarks early this year.

In a letter to Inspector General of police, Hillary Mutyambai, Haji directed him to open investigations into the senator’s remarks.

According to the DPP, Linturi’s utterances could incite contempt, hatred, hostility, violence or discrimination.