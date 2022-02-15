Connect with us

Leo Ni Leo Remix – Baba The Artist

More on Capital News

Japan PM to call Ukraine leader over invasion fears

Tokyo (AFP), Feb 15 – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later Tuesday, a government official said, as...

20 mins ago

My govt will give the Judiciary financial independence, Ruto says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 – Deputy President William Ruto says immediately he assumes office in August, his government will operationalize the Judiciary Fund. Ruto...

30 mins ago

Russia says pulling back some forces from Ukraine border

Moscow (AFP), Feb 15 – Russia said Tuesday it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, in...

50 mins ago

Moses Kuria, Raila Jnr among guests at Gulf-Kenya forum to be graced by Uhuru

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15 — Gatundu South lawmaker Moses Kuria and Raila Junior are among guests attending the Gulf Cooperation Council-Kenya Business Forum set to...

51 mins ago

New trial against Kremlin critic Navalny starts

Pokrov (Russia) (AFP), Feb 15 – A new trial against jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny began Tuesday inside the penal colony outside Moscow where...

1 hour ago

Raila releases much awaited ‘Leo ni Leo’ campaign remix

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 15-Orange Democratic Movement (ODM)party leader Raila Odinga has finally launched his much anticipated campaign anthem, which is expected to hype his...

1 hour ago

Djokovic ‘not anti-vax’ but would rather skip events than be forced into jab

London (AFP), Feb 15 – World number one Novak Djokovic has claimed he is not anti-vaccination but would rather skip Grand Slams than be...

1 hour ago

US asks Honduras to extradite ex-president suspected of drug trafficking

Tegucigalpa (AFP), Feb 15 – The United States has asked Honduras to extradite former president Juan Orlando Hernandez who is suspected of drug trafficking,...

1 hour ago