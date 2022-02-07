Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
KWS pointed out that a chopper has also been mobilized to coordinate their efforts. /CFM

Kenya

KWS says 90pc of fire at the Aberdares contained

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) now says ninety percent of the fire at the Oldonyo Lesatima, Aberdare’s highest peak has been contained.

According to the organization, teams are currently mopping the area to ensure the remaining pockets are put out.

“On 6th February 2022, two fires outbreaks were reported at Oldonyo Lesatima, Aberdare’s highest peak. One of the fires that was spreading towards the Satima area has now been extinguished. The second fire started at the peak and continued spreading towards the downslope,” KWS stated.

KWS pointed out that a chopper has also been mobilized to coordinate their efforts.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Devastating S.Africa parliament fire brought under control

Cape Town (AFP), Jan 2 – A huge fire that destroyed a large part of South Africa’s parliament has been brought under control, firefighters...

January 3, 2022

NATIONAL NEWS

Let’s rethink our conservation approaches, President Kenyatta challenges sector stakeholders

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 17 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has challenged conservation sector stakeholders led by the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife, and Kenya Wildlife...

December 17, 2021

Kenya

Balala urges Kenyans to join hands in wildlife conservation

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 15 – Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala says Wildlife conservation is an expensive undertaking, and is appealing to partners...

September 15, 2021

World

Fire at overcrowded Indonesian prison kills 41

Tangerang (Indonesia) (AFP), Sep 8 – A fire tore through an overcrowded Indonesian prison in the early hours of Wednesday when most inmates were...

September 8, 2021

County News

Investigation shows arson in Kisumu’s Prosperity House: official

KISUMU, Kenya Sep 6 – Preliminary investigations into the Sunday fire that gutted the 9th floor of Prosperity House in Kisumu points to an...

September 6, 2021

Kenya

More than 29,000 acres of land secured for wildlife in Amboseli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 5 – The International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW) has secured 29,035 acres of land as habitat for wildlife in Amboseli,...

September 5, 2021