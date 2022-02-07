KWS says 90pc of fire at the Aberdares contained

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 7 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) now says ninety percent of the fire at the Oldonyo Lesatima, Aberdare’s highest peak has been contained.

According to the organization, teams are currently mopping the area to ensure the remaining pockets are put out.

“On 6th February 2022, two fires outbreaks were reported at Oldonyo Lesatima, Aberdare’s highest peak. One of the fires that was spreading towards the Satima area has now been extinguished. The second fire started at the peak and continued spreading towards the downslope,” KWS stated.

KWS pointed out that a chopper has also been mobilized to coordinate their efforts.