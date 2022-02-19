Kuria’s Thika meeting seeks consensus on regional alliance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Political leaders attending Moses Kuria’s thanksgiving meeting in Thika Town have called for consensus on a regional alliance to field candidates for all national and county parliamentary as well as gubernatorial races in central region.

Speaking during the forum, Thika Town MP Wainaina Jungle pleaded with leading national parties to focus on presidential campaigns and steer clear of local politics.

He called for the revival of the Mt Kenya Unity Forum to ensure an formidable team that will field candidates for Member of Parliament, Governor, Senator, Woman Representative and MCA.

“Those domestic parties are the ones that know your problems. Those ‘village parties’ are the ones which will address your problems directly, because politics is a game of interest,” he said.

“You can not vote for a party in Turkana. How will they know your problems?” he posed.

Wainaina welcomed all presidential candidates to “leave the other positions for the local parties”.

“If you know you are contesting for the presidential seat, you will remember this gathering because Mt Kenya will be respected and it must be respected because we cannot give you 8 million votes for you to fall short of our expectations,” said jungle.

Speaking during the meeting, Kuria promised to convene a Mt Kenya Unity Forum meeting in Limuru in March.

The forum which includes NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua, The Service Party’s Mwangi Kiunjuri and Chama Cha Kazi unveiled in August 2021.

The inter-party league pledged to canvass the interests of the Mt. Kenya region ahead of 2022 polls.