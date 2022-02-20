Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
January 28, 2022 | CJ Martha Koome delivers remarks during the launch of the Judiciary Service Commission’s 2022-2027 Strategic Plan and the revised edition of the Commission’s code of ethics/Judiciary Media Service

NATIONAL NEWS

Koome names 13 members to justice council tasked with graft fight

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 20 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has appointed 13 members who will serve in the National Council on the Administration of Justice Committee on Anti-Corruption.

The 13 are expected to help bolster the fight against corruption in the country by identifying the bottlenecks and challenges in the fight against corruption.

“The Committee will serve for a period of three years and shall prepare a final report detailing the extent to which it has achieved its mandate,” Koome said.

The 13 are representatives of various institutions critical in the fight against corruption including Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) and the Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA).

Others are: Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA), Law Society of Kenya (LSK), Kenya Prisons Services, Witness Protection Agency, Office of the Attorney General and National Council on Administration of Justice.

Koome has tasked the 13 member committee to among other things to undertake a review of previous reports on anti-corruption in the criminal justice sector and make recommendations as appropriate, to make recommendations on how to address the challenges and bottlenecks in the fight against corruption.

They are also expected to propose mechanisms to facilitate the efficient and effective investigations, prosecution and adjudication of corruption cases and recommend prioritized thematic approaches in the fight against corruption.

The Committee will be reporting and updating the National Council on Administration of Justice on its progress as and when required. It shall also keep the individual agencies informed of their progress.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Judiciary has over the years been perceived to be the weakest link in the fight against corruption in the country but Koome following her appointment into office has been making efforts to change that perception.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

JUDICIARY

Koome commits to protect Judiciary’s independence, judges’ autonomy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 28 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has committed to rally efforts to protect Judiciary’s independence and safeguard judges’ decisional independence. Koome...

January 28, 2022

Africa

EAC Chief Justices agree on private sector roundtables to expedite commercial case

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 16 – Chief Justices from East African Community (EAC) Member States have resolved to engage the private sector on ways to...

December 16, 2021

Kenya

University students threaten strike over ‘Kinoti persecution’

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 24- The Kenya Universities Students Union (KUSO) has threatened to mobilise mass action over what they described as ‘persecution of the...

November 24, 2021

Top stories

DPP Haji says won’t be intimidated to resign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 28 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji  says he will not be intimidated by those calling for his...

October 28, 2021

COUNTDOWN TO 2022

Judiciary to set up 5 special courts in hate speech hotspots ahead of 2022 elections

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 26- The Judiciary has announced plans to set up 5 special courts in hotspot areas of Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Eldoret and...

October 26, 2021

ACCESS TO JUSTICE

CJ Koome assures civil society actors of speedy conclusion of cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 17 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has assured the members of the civil society that the judiciary is committed to speedy...

September 17, 2021

COURT FEES

Nairobi, Makueni and Nakuru best performing courts in the country

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sept 17– A new report has listed Makueni, Milimani Civil Division and Nakuru courts as the best performing courts in the country....

September 17, 2021

SOCIAL TRANSFORMATION

Koome unveils 8-pillar Judiciary transformation agenda

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 16 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has unveiled an 8-pillar judiciary transformation agenda anchored on efficiency, accountability and social justice. Speaking...

September 16, 2021