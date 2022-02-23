Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A voter casts a ballot in a past election in Kenya. /CFM-FILE.

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

KNQA refers politicians seeking validation of qualifications to CUE, KNEC

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Politicians seeking certification of their academic papers will have to seek the same from the Commission for University Education (CUE), the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) or Vocational Education Training Authority (TVETA), and not the central agency — KNQA.

This after the Kenya National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) clarified that the agency has an active suspension barring it from validating academic qualifications.

KNQA Director General Juma Mukhwana said the agency was suspended from certifying and harmonizing educational qualifications from within and outside Kenya following a meeting convened by Solicitor General Ken Ogeto on February 17.

Mukhwana said the Authority will only work to align and validate national and foreign qualifications for purposes of establishing a credible database of genuine and authentic qualifications as provided for by the law.

“Students, colleges and universities seeking recognition, equation and verification of qualifications are directed to seek such services from CUE, TVETA and KNEC,” he said.

There has been an ongoing fight between four government agencies over which of them is authorized to recognize academic papers obtained locally or from foreign institutions.

There is also an ongoing court case where a petitioner has argued that KNQA does not have powers to approve national and foreign qualifications.

The petitioner, George Bala, claimed that such powers are only vested with the CUE and TVETA.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Magoha urges vigilance to avert irregulates during national exams

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 18 — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has called on education and security officials across the country to exercise vigilance during...

5 days ago

Kenya

KNEC launches 5-year strategic plan centred on CBC reforms

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 22 – The Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) has launched the third strategic plan in a bid to address the emerging...

December 22, 2021

Kenya

KNEC cancels results for 1,309 KCSE candidates over exam irregularities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – At least 1,309 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education candidates will miss their examination results after the Kenya National Examination...

December 18, 2019

Kenya

CS Magoha releases KCSE results after audience with President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 18 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha was set to release Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results Wednesday afternoon...

December 18, 2019