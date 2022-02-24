KMPDC revokes licence of Sipili Maternity Home following expose on sexual assault

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 24 – The Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) has revoked the operating license for the Sipili Maternity and Nursing Home following an expose by NTV dubbed “doctored evil” which documented allegations of sexual assault which implicated the institutions Director George Mbugua and some staff members.

This is after members of the public expressed outrage over the conduct of the staff there while calling on authorities to take stern action against the culprits.

The Council further ordered the closure of the facility pending the hearing and determination of the matter pointing out that the move was informed by the nature of the allegations.

The regulation body advised the facility to transfer all the in-patients to other health facilities within 24 hours.

“Consequently, you are hereby directed to close the facility with immediate effect and organize in consultation with patients’ relatives to transfer all the in-patients to other facilities of their choice within 24 hours,”KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Daniel Yumbya said in a statement.

Yumbya further instructed Mbugua to appear before a Joint Inquiry of various Health Regulatory Bodies on Monday for the hearing and determination of allegations against him.

KMPDC requested the Laikipia County Health services County Executive to coordinate and ensure smooth transfer of all the affected patients to their alternative facilities of choice.

“The Chief Executive Officer, NHIF, is also requested to ensure that any of the affected patients who are covered under the National Hospital Insurance Fund are facilitated appropriately,” Yumbya said.

KMPDC is a body corporate established under the Medical Practitioners and Dentists Act Cap. 253 Laws of Kenya with the mandate to regulate the practice of Medicine, Dentistry and Health Institutions among others.

Among the functions of the Council is to Register and license Health institutions and take disciplinary actions in the event of misconduct.