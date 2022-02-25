Kisumu bans political advertisements within the CBD

KISUMU, Kenya, Feb 25 – The County government of Kisumu has banned political advertisements within the city’s Central Business District (CBD) and the main entrance and exit routes.

The ban which takes effect on March 4, targets to maintain the lake side city’s aesthetic value ahead of the 9th Afri-Cities Conference to be held in the area between May 17 -23 2022.

A notice issued by the City Management said that the ban shall be lifted after the continental fete, which is set to bring together 10, 000 delegates.

The ban was issued after a meeting between the city management and organizers of the conference affects billboards, posters and banners.

“All political aspirants in the city of Kisumu are hereby notified to halt and defer the political advertisements within seven days from the date hereof until after 21 May 2022,” read the notice in part.

Politicians have been advised to make use of digital and online platforms to campaign as parties prepare for primaries starting next month ahead of the August 9th general elections.

The city management according to the notice shall pull down any material placed in the affected areas during the ban and at the same time act against those contravening the directive.

Afri-cities is the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa’s (UCLGA) flagship Pan-African event that is held every three years in one of the five regions of Africa.

The event attracts communities and local authorities in African countries, as well as financial institutions, civil society groups and development partners at continental and international level.

Kisumu which is the first intermediary city on the continent to host the fete has put in place adequate measures to make the event a success.

Among them is the ongoing construction of a modern conference center at Mamboleo show grounds and the expansion of Kisumu International Airport to accommodate the high number of guests expected.

According to Afri-Cities Secretariat Member Alloyce Ager, over 3, 000 delegates have so far registered for the conference.

The secretariat has also mapped out 9, 800 rooms in Kisumu and the neighboring counties to accommodate the guests.