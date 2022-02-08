Connect with us

Keter joined Cabinet in December 2015 after resigning as Kericho Senator following his nomination by President Uhuru Kenyatta/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Keter quits Cabinet to join Kericho gubernatorial race

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 8 — Devolution Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter has resigned from government to join the Kericho gubernatorial race in the August 9 General Election.

Cabinet Secretaries are among government officials required under the Election Act to resign six months to an election if they wish to present themselves as candidates.

Keter joined Cabinet in December 2015 after resigning as Kericho Senator following his nomination by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He was allocated the lucrative energy docket which he retained after the 2017 General Election but was later moved to a water down Devolution Ministry amid escalating fights in the governing Jubilee Party pitting President Kenyatta against his Deputy William Ruto.

Keter moved to the devolution docket in September 2021 following a reshuffle which coincided with the scaling down of the ministry’s portfolio that saw the State Department for ASALs domiciled in the Ministry of Devolution moved to the Ministry of Public Service and Gender.

 

