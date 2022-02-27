Kenya’s NGOs hold national dialogue on peaceful polls to mark World NGO Day

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – The National NGO Council is set to hold a National Dialogue to discuss the role of Non-Governmental Organisations and other Civil ​Society ​Organisations (CSO​s) in peace, free, and fair electoral process as well as socio-economic development in Kenya.

This comes as Kenya joins​ the rest of the world in marking World NGO Day 2022.

World NGO Day is an international day dedicated to recognizing, celebrating, and honouring all non-governmental and non-profit organizations, and the people behind them that contribute to the society all year round.

The World NGO Day assumed its official status when 12-member countries of the IX Baltic Sea NGO Forum on April 17, 2010 formally recognized it. In 2012, the forum’s Final Statement Resolution adopted the day.

Although the day was recognized officially in 2010, it was only in 2014, that for the first time World NGO Day was observed by the United Nations.

The day was conceived to spread awareness of the tremendous contributions of NGOs all around the world and honour the relentless efforts of the social workers both in the public and private sectors.