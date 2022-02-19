Connect with us

Amb Wilfred Machage pictured here with President Uhuru Kenyatta in October 2017/FILE/PSCU

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s Ambassador to Nigeria dies in Abuja

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 19 — Kenya’s High Commissioner to Nigeria is dead.

Ambassador Wilfred Machage who served as Migori Senator in the 11th Parliament passed away on Saturday aged 65, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed.

Machage was appointed to Head Kenya’s Mission in Abuja in January 2018. He subsequently announced his retirement from active politics in July 2018 to focus on his diplomatic assignment.

The former Senator was first elected into Parliament in 2002 representing Kuria constituency and successfully recaptured his seat in 2007 on a Democratic Party ticket.

He then run for Senate in 2013.

In this article:
