Kenyan education specialist appointed to Save the Children board

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 24 — A Kenyan education specialist and principal of global impact investment firm Imaginable Futures, Teresa Mbagaya, is among four new directors appointed to serve as a board member at Save the Children, a London-based organization.

The Save the Children Fund, commonly known as Save the Children, was established in the United Kingdom in 1919 to improve the lives of children through better education, health care, and economic opportunities, as well as providing emergency aid in natural disasters, war, and other conflicts.

Announcing the appointment, the Board’s Chair Angela Ahrendts DBE said that they are excited to have the directors on board, noting that they represent regions that are home to the majority of children the organization works with.

“The new directors will further enrich our Board’s ability to rapidly evolve and leverage our scale to triple our impact for children,” she said.

Mbagaya was appointed alongside Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani – A Nigerian private sector executive, Deepak Kapoor – an India-based executive who was previously Chairman and CEO of PwC India and founder of the PwC Foundation in India and Larry Kamener – A Senior Adviser in the Melbourne office of the Boston Consulting Group, who founded and led BCG’s global public sector practice and its Centre for Public Impact foundation.

According to Ahrendts, the new directors, with expertise in education, innovative financing, and climate emergencies, take up their positions this month and increase board membership to 17 from 14, with one of the directors elected to a role vacated late last year.

She said the four are joining the team at a time when the organization is launching an ambitious three-year strategy to accelerate and amplify its impact for and with children facing the greatest challenge to their rights in decades.