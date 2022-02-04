Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to present the AU PSC agenda during the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union to be held from 5th to 6th February, 2022/PSCU-FILE

Africa

Kenya to set AU Peace and Security Council agenda in February

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Kenya is set to formulate the agenda of the African Union Peace and Security Council (AU-PSC) for the month of February as it takes over the leadership of the Council for the month-long period.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to present the AU PSC agenda during the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union to be held from 5th to 6th February, 2022.

Kenya was re-elected to the council which sits fifteen AU Members States in February 2019 during the 34th Ordinary Session of the African Union Executive Council in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The country garnered 37 votes in a contest with Ethiopia and Sudan securing a three-year term beginning in April 2019.

The council is established under Article 7 of the AU Protocol with the core mandate of prevention of conflicts that may lead to crimes against humanity, and undertaking peace-making, peace-building and peace-support missions.

Under Article 8 of the PSC protocol, members of the organ require to marshal a two-thirds majority to make binding decisions where consensus cannot be reached.

The council has prioritized efforts in the fight against terrorism while rallying continent-wide support to address the influx of Foreign Terrorist Fighters (FTFs).

It also lobbies for support to build the capacities of AU Member States to enable them deal with the challenge of terrorism.

