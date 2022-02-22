Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Martin Kimani, said Russia’s decision to recognize separatists undermined ongoing diplomatic efforts to deescalate tension/FILE

DIPLOMACY

Kenya rejects Russia’s move to recognize Ukraine separatists

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 — Kenya has condemned Russia’s decision to recognize Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine as independent states by citing a violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Martin Kimani, said Russia’s decision to recognize separatists undermined ongoing diplomatic efforts to deescalate tension.

He spoke during an emergency United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on Monday night.

“Kenya is gravely concerned by the announcement made by the Russian Federation to recognize the Donetsk and Luhansk areas of Ukraine as independent states,” Amb. Kimani said.

“Kenya registers its strong concern and opposition to the recognition Donetsk and Luhansk areas of Ukraine as independent states,” he added.

The Council meeting was convened hours after President Vladamir Putin signed a decree on Monday to recognize the independence of the two Ukrainian breakaway regions after which he ordered the deployment of troops to two the breakaway regions.

Putin justified his decision by blaming NATO for the crisis and calling the United States-led alliance an existential threat to Russia.

Reacting to Putin’s declaration, Kimani stated that “multilateralism lies on its deathbed tonight. It has been assaulted as it has been by other powerful states in the past.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He strongly condemned the trend in the last few decades of powerful states, including members of the UNSC, of breaching International Law with little regard.

Amb. Kimani said that Kenya subscribes to the established norm for diplomatic means to solve disputes, even as he said diplomacy had undermined by actions from Russia.

In concluding, he called on all UN member states to rally behind Secretary-General António Guterres in defending multilateralism and called him to bring his good offices to bear to help the concerned parties resolve the situation peacefully.

Other nations such as the United Kingdom and the United States also condemned Russia’s move citing similar grounds as Kenya.

In this article:, , , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

China moves closer to Russia, but wary on Ukraine

Beijing (AFP), Feb 22 – China and Russia set off alarms in the West this month with the most robust declaration of their friendship...

1 hour ago

Special Report

Information war rages ahead of feared Russian invasion

Kyiv, Feb 21 – The Russian TV reporter stands in a flak jacket and helmet near some army barracks on a crisp and sunny...

23 hours ago

World

Russia has lists of Ukrainians ‘to be killed or sent to camps’, US warns UN

Washington, Feb 21 – The United States has warned the United Nations it has information that Russia has lists of Ukrainians “to be killed...

1 day ago

World

Putin, Biden agree in principle to summit as Ukraine tensions soar

Kyiv (AFP), Feb 19 – Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have agreed to a summit — to be held...

1 day ago

World

Biden says Putin has decided to invade Ukraine

Washington, United States, Feb 19 – President Joe Biden said Friday he is “convinced” that Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine within the...

3 days ago

World

Ukraine showdown casts shadow over Qatar gas summit

Doha, Feb 19 – Leading gas producers meet in Qatar from Sunday to discuss how to answer frantic world demand, with Russian President Vladimir...

3 days ago

World

War fears mount as Putin to oversee drills, Zelensky to meet allies

Moscow, Feb 19 – Russia’s leader will oversee major military drills on Saturday, further escalating tensions after Washington said Moscow would invade within days,...

3 days ago

World

Witnesses reel after Ukraine kindergarten shelling

Stanytsia-Luganska (Ukraine) (AFP), Feb 17 – Kindergarten worker Natalia Slesareva’s ears were ringing after she was thrown against a door by a shell blast...

4 days ago