Kenya passes the 14 million mark in COVD-19 vaccination

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Kenya has passed the 14 million mark in the COVID-19 vaccination exercise even as it recorded a 1 percent positivity rate in the last 24 hours.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe pointed out that 6.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.

He indicated that 372,136 are doses were administered to persons between the age 15 and 17 years.

“In the last 24 hours a total number of 197,231 vaccines have been administered. The total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours sums up to 93,111 people while 104,120 people received their first jab,” he stated.

He further stated that “the proportion of fully vaccinated adults is at 24.0% and the uptake of the second dose among those who had received the first jab is at 63.3%.”

The government is working towards vaccinating 27,246,033 people.

Nyeri is the leading county in terms of number of vaccinations administered with 228,456 adults fully vaccinated. Nyeri has an adult population of 510,028 people of which 44.8% are fully vaccinated.

Wajir County has the least number of people vaccinated. With an adult population of 337,296, only 25,179 adults have been vaccinated which is 7.5% of the total population.

Nairobi County has the highest number of booster doses received (77,886) followed by Nakuru (15,591) then Kiambu (12,916). Wajir, Marsabit and Lamu have the least number of people who have received the booster with 65,63 and 37 people respectively.