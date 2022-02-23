Connect with us

The three will be popularizing their Bottom Up, Pesa Mfukoni economic in Makueni and Machakos counties starting from Kibwezi East, Kavuthu and Kilome/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza takes campaign to Ukambani region

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 23 — Deputy President William Ruto accompanied by his Kenya Kwanza partners — ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and his Ford Kenya counterpart Moses Wetangula — will  kick off their tour of Ukambani region on Wednesday to popularize their coalition.

The three will be popularizing their Bottom Up, Pesa Mfukoni economic in Makueni and Machakos counties starting from Kibwezi East, Kavuthu and Kilome.

The trio will later head to Mbooni, Athiriver and Mlolongo.

This is the third time the DP is visiting the Ukambani region in less than 2 months.

This comes after the Kenya Kwanza Alliance completed their four-day tour of lower Mt Kenya region after they visited Embu, Meru and Tharaka Nithi counties where the DP promised administrative reforms to guarantee the criminal justice system financial independence if elected President in the August 9 polls.

He said the reforms will empower the fight against corruption.

“We will also increase the money that is going to our security sector so that we can increase salaries for our policemen and also make our security system independent by making them have their own accounting officers so that no one manipulates the Ethics and Anti- Corruption Commission (EACC)  or the DCI, they will have financial independence and can go for the corrupt without reference to anybody,” Ruto said.

Meanwhile, Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga concluded his tour of coastal region on Tuesday will be in Nairobi holding meetings with several groups in support of the Azimio la Umoja Movement.

