Kenya hosts UN environment assembly on UNEP’s Golden Jubilee

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – The fifth session of the United Nations Environment Assembly kicks off in Nairobi on Monday where over 2,000 delegates will come together to discuss climate change, nature and biodiversity loss, pollution and waste.

The biannual UNEA will mark the fifth session since the first Environmental Assembly that was held in Nairobi in 2014.

This year’s theme is “Strengthening Actions for Nature to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.”

More than 100 nations are expected to take the first steps toward establishing a historic global treaty to tackle the plastic crisis afflicting the planet.

Governments have been under increasing pressure to unite in action against the global scourge.

Negotiators are hammering out the framework for a legally binding plastic treaty that diplomats say is the most ambitious environmental pact since the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

Kenya will also host other side events related to environment and climate change such as coming up with an agreement on a Tree Growing Fund which will help in the sustainability of tree growing as well as showcasing of shipping and maritime plastic pollution menace, among others.

The assembly also hopes to push the conversation of turning scientific knowledge into practice.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This year’s UNEA will also set the stage for the 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) which will be held in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, later this year.