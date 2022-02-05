Connect with us

Africa

Kenya deposits accession instruments on rights of older persons and PWDs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 5 – Kenya has deposited two instruments of accession to the African Charter of the rights of the elderly, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

The African Charter on Human and People’s right on the Rights of Older Persons in Africa seeks to protect the rights of older persons.

The African Charter on Human and People’s Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities in Africa seeks to provide an African context to rights of persons with disabilities.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo deposited the instruments on Friday alongside with a third instrument of accession to African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance (ACDEG) which was adopted on 30th January 2007 as the African Union’s main normative instrument to set standards for better governance across the continent.

ACDEG came into force in February 2021 after ratification by fifteen states.

The Foreign Office said in a brief statement the three instruments demonstrate Kenya’s commitment to good governance.

“By depositing the instruments, Kenya solidifies her support for the African Union’s aspiration that aims for an Africa of good governance, democracy and respect for human rights, the rule of law and an expression of Kenya’s commitment to adhere to international laws,” the ministry said in a statement issued from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

“The Ratification process was under the aegis of the Joint AU-UNDP project on the acceleration of the ratification of Africa Union Treaties. The exercise seeks to streamline the ratification and implementation of AU Treaties by the Republic of Kenya,” the statement added.

Omamo deposited the instruments on the sidelines of the 40th Ordinary Session of the 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council ahead of the commencement of the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union which was set to kick off on Saturday.

