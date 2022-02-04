Connect with us

Capital News
Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo deposited the instruments on the sidelines of the 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council in Addis Ababa on Friday/FILE

Africa

Kenya deposits accession instruments for AU democracy charter adopted in 2007

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 — Kenya has deposited instruments of accession to the African Charter on Elections, Governance and Democracy  (ACDEG) adopted by the African Union (AU) in 2007.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo deposited the instruments on the sidelines of the 40th Ordinary Session of the AU Executive Council in Addis Ababa on Friday.

The charter was adopted on January 30, 2007, at the 8th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly in Addis Ababa.

It seeks to promote good governance, popular participation, the rule of law and human rights in Member States.

ACDEG also encourages the role of the AU and regional economic communities in the promotion, nurturing, strengthening and consolidation of democracy and governance.

Members nations committed to rally collective efforts “to work relentlessly to deepen and consolidate the rule of law, peace, security and development in our countries.”

The 53-article charter also seeks to strengthen and consolidate institutions for good governance, continental unity and solidarity and rally members to promote the universal values and principles of democracy, good governance, human rights and the right to development.

Under the charter, AU Member States committed to entrench a political culture of change of power based on the holding of regular, free, fair and transparent elections conducted by competent, independent and impartial national electoral bodies.

The charter also binds States to support the realization of stability in the continent amid concerns over unconstitutional changes of governments singled out as “the essential causes of insecurity, instability and violent conflict in Africa.”

Members States are also bound to “enhance the election observation missions in the role they play, particularly as they are an important contributory factor to ensuring the regularity, transparency and credibility of elections.”

