Kenya China Chamber of Commerce donates food stuffs, education materials in Mathare

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The Kenya China Chamber of Commerce has donated assorted food stuffs and educational materials in a bid to support poverty eradication efforts in informal settlements.

The latest beneficiary of the initiative aimed at ensuring learners remain in school was MCedo Primary School in Nairobi’s Mathare.

Speaking during a visit to the school on Tuesday, Chamber Chairperson Tim Chen committed to continue mobilizing support for underprivileged communities especially school-going children in slam areas.

“We have been taking part in community engagement activities, in order to uplift their lives,” he said.

“In the last two years, we have donated food stuffs to the most-needy and affected communities in Nairobi. Our previous projects have gone a long way in uplifting needy communities. We are happy to have put smiles to these communities,” Tim stated.

He noted that the Chamber is guided by the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number one which seeks to rally efforts towards poverty eradication. Under the SDG, partners undertook to end extreme poverty by 2015 during the 24th special session of the UN General Assembly in 1995 which also marked the fifth anniversary World Summit for Social Development in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Summit singled out poverty eradication as an ethical, social, political and economic imperative of mankind and called on governments to address the root causes of poverty, provide for basic needs for all and ensure that the poor have access to productive resources, including credit, education and training.