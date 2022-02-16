Kenya assures DRC of commitment to respectful ties after Ruto’s ‘No-Cows’ remarks

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 16 – The government has affirmed Kenya’s commitment to a respectful relationship with the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) a day after Deputy President William Ruto said that the country had no single cow.

Ruto had made the remarks on Monday during a tour of Nyeri County where he noted that DRC had no single cow and Kenya could commit to selling them milk.

Kenya’s Ambassador to DRC George Masafu in a statement committed to encourage a strong partnership between the two countries especially during this period when DRC is preparing to join the East African Community block.

Ruto’s remarks sparked outrage prompting the Congolese Senator Francine Muyumba asking him to withdraw the remarks which she perceived as demeaning.

