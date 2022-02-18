Kenya among 6 African countries to receive mRNA technology

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BRUSSELS, Belgium, Feb 18 – Kenya is among six countries that have been chosen to establish their own mRNA vaccine production.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO) Secretary General Tedros Ghebreyesus, this will ensure Africa can make its own vaccines to fight the Covid-19 and other diseases.

“No other event like the Covid-19 pandemic has shown that reliance on a few companies to supply global public goods is limiting, and dangerous,” the WHO chief said.

Other countries selected for the program include Egypt, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

Ghebreyesus stated that this will ensure Africa can make its own jabs to fight the Covid and other diseases.

“The best way to address health emergencies and reach universal health coverage is to significantly increase the capacity of all regions to manufacture the health products they need.”

He called for equitable access to vaccines in order to beat the pandemic, and rails against the way wealthy nations have hogged doses, leaving Africa lagging behind other continents in the global vaccination effort.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said: “We have been talking a lot about producing mRNA vaccines in Africa. But this goes even beyond. This is mRNA technology designed in Africa, led by Africa and owned by Africa.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Currently only one percent of the vaccines used in Africa are produced on the continent of some 1.3 billion people.

The WHO set up a global mRNA technology transfer hub in South Africa last year to support manufacturers in low- and middle-income countries to produce their own vaccines.

The global hub’s role is to ensure that manufacturers in those nations have the know-how to make mRNA vaccines at scale and according to international standards.

As used in the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines, mRNA technology provokes an immune response by delivering genetic molecules containing the code for key parts of a pathogen into human cells.

Primarily set up to address the Covid-19 pandemic, the global hub has the potential to expand manufacturing capacity for other vaccines and products, such as insulin to treat diabetes, cancer medicines and, potentially, vaccines for diseases such as malaria, tuberculosis and HIV.

The scheme’s ultimate goal is to spread capacity for national and regional production to all health technologies.