KDF kills 4 Al-Shabaab militants in Lamu

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 26- Four Al-Shabaab militants were on Saturday killed by the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers following a gun battle in Lamu’s Boni Forest.

A statement from the KDF indicated that the militants were killed on Saturday morning when they tried to cross into Kenya.

“This (Saturday) morning at around 7.30 am, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) troops engaged and killed four Al Shabaab militants at Sarira, Boni Forest in Lamu County,” KDF said.

The KDF stated that other militants escaped with multiple injuries to the neighboring Somalia after they met heavy resistance from Kenyan troops.

No injuries were recorded on KDF soldiers during the encounter.

KDF said that it had enhanced security in the coastal town to bar the Somalia-based terror outfit from carrying out attacks in the country.

“KDF troops under Operation Amani Boni, have intensified patrols in the locality and will continue, along with other security agencies and support from local residents, to pacify the area in a bid to get rid of Al Shabaab terrorists,” KDF said.

Kenya has borne the brunt of Shabaab attacks since it launched a military offensive against the militant group in Somalia 10 years ago.

Kenyan troops entered Somalia on October 14, 2011 in response to attacks from the Al-Shabaab, who had staged a series of kidnappings and attacks in different parts of the country particularly the coastal strip.

In 2012, KDF was integrated into an umbrella of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and has since served alongside troops from Burundi, Djibouti and Uganda.

The Al-Qaeda linked rag tag militia have also staged major attacks in the Northern region and Kenya’s capital Nairobi which has led to the loss of hundreds of lives.