Youths engage in a clean up program under the Kazi Mtaani program/FILE

County News

Kazi Mtaani may resume in March-government

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 6 – Housing and Urban Development Principal Secretary Charles Hinga has expressed hope that phase three of the Kazi Mtaani initiative may kick off in March.

Hinga tweeted Sunday that youth who had registered for the National Hygiene Programme that there was ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ after the National Treasury submitted the Supplementary Budget for consideration and approval by the Parliament.

“There are a few procedural issues to deal with but there is now light at the end of the tunnel. I can’t tell exactly how long it will take but +/- 2 weeks so realistically, let’s aim for 1st March,” he said.

The Third Phase which is expected to run until June 2022, will be implemented in over 900 informal settlements across all counties, to support malaria control efforts and stalled construction projects across the country.

Over 181,000 youth have registered on the Kazi Mtaani information management platform that was launched in November 2021.

