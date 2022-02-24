Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Pistols seized by police during a past security operation. /FILE.

Top stories

‘Katombi’ gang finally wiped out by DCI

DCI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 24 – Barely two weeks after the newly installed leader of the infamous Katombi criminal gang was gunned down, the outfit was dealt the final blow Tuesday night, after Fadhili Mgaza’s successor died in a hail of gunfire.

In a bid to camouflage from hawk-eyed sleuths, the notorious outfit that has suffered heavy casualties in recent days had rebranded to ‘Yeyoye’ gang and promoted one thug only known as Jakande Kabede alias Kababa, as its de facto leader.

On the fateful night, the DCI said, two remnants of the gang had staged an attack at Bondeni in Mathare, and maimed innocent civilians who were walking home as they robbed them of their valuables at gun point.

Pangani-based sleuths who received a tip-off on the thugs activities rushed to the scene, on time to find the two who had cornered a middle aged woman and were busy ransacking her handbag.

The Corporal leading the operation ordered the two to surrender, but instead one of the thugs fired at him missing his left shoulder by inches.

What followed was a fierce exchange of fire, as the detectives responded to the thugs’ provocation with precision. When the guns went silent, Kababa who had concealed his identity using a balaclava lay motionless on the ground, as his accomplice the only surviving member of the gang staged a narrow escape deep into the settlement’s dark alleys. One Webley revolver with four rounds of ammunition was recovered from the thug.

Tuesday’s operation completely annihilated one of the city’s notorious criminal gangs, that had terrorized residents of Mathare,

Pangani and Huruma estates. As detectives work round the clock to rid the city of criminals and criminal gangs, members of the public are urged to continue partnering with police for their safety and security.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Class 8 pupil hospitalized after botched procedure to abort 5-month-old foetus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 22 — A 16-year-old minor allegedly impregnated by her school head teacher is currently admitted at a Kitui hospital, following a...

2 days ago

Kenya

Livondo records statement over assassination claims

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – Businessman Stanley Livondo on Monday appeared before the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) where he recorded statements over his...

3 days ago

Kenya

Police arrest suspect who killed man caught on matrimonial bed

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A 48-year-old suspect has killed a man after he found together with his wife on their matrimonial bed in...

3 days ago

crime

Robbery with violence suspect gunned down in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 21 – A robbery with violence suspect was gunned down Saturday night in Nairobi’s Kawangware, during an operation to crack down...

3 days ago

Kenya

Police shoot dead member of ‘Katombi’ gang terrorizing Mathare residents

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 9 – Police have shot dead a member of a gang that has been terrorizing residents of Mathare slums in Nairobi...

February 9, 2022

Kenya

Court allows KRA to verify 82 containers allegedly loaded with imported black tea

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 5- A Mombasa court has allowed the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) 100 percent inspection of 82 suspicious containers allegedly loaded with...

February 5, 2022

County News

Alarm as Makueni registers 5 defilement cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 4 —  Authorities have raised an alarm following the increased incidences of defilement in Makueni county in recent weeks. At least...

February 4, 2022

Kenya

Two suspects impersonating EACC officials arrested in Nairobi

Nairobi, Kenya, Feb 4 – Police have arrested two suspects masquerading as officials of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) in Nairobi. According to...

February 4, 2022