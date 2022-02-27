Connect with us

August Elections

Karua denies quitting OKA following pact with Azimio La Umoja

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 27 – Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has denied social media reports that she has quit One Kenya Alliance following the decision by her co-principals to strike a deal with Jubilee and ODM to form a grand coalition.

Karua was also absent from Saturday’s National Delegates Conventions (NDC) for Jubilee and ODM convened separately by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga respectively.

Her absence from the two events attended by her co-principals Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party), Gideon Moi (KANU) and Cyrus Jirongo (United Democratic Party) was largely interpreted to mean she has quit the grouping.

But on Sunday, Karua tweeted, saying the quote attributed to her on social media was not authentic.

Karua’s absence during Friday’s press conference in which Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced their entry to Azimio La Umoja has raised many eyebrows because she is yet to make a statement approving or denying the motion to join Azimio.

Kalonzo downplayed Karua’s absence saying she was attending to an important matter.

During the Narc Kenya National Delegates Conference that was held on February 18 at Ufungamano House in Nairobi, Karua said that her party was ready to enter into a coalition with like-minded parties ahead of the General Election.

She said that the party was to engage other political outfits in a quest to be part of the next government, adding that they are keen to work with parties that are committed to fighting graft, among other vices.

