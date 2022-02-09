KANU gives Gideon Moi liberty to negotiate with Azimio la Umoja, other coalitions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Feb 9 – Kenya African National Union Party leader Gideon Moi is weighing the option of joining the Azimio la Umoja Movement led by Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Raila Odinga after the party’s top organ gave him the liberty to do so.

The party’s secretary general Nick Salat made the announcement after the National Executive Council (NEC) made the resolutions.

“That we bestow our National Chairman the mandate to initiate structured and honest dialogue with other political formation ahead of the stipulated April 9th deadline as an equal partner and nothing less,” stated Salat.

Currently Moi has shown allegiance to the One Kenya Alliance which bring together Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Martha Karua (Narc Kenya), and Cyrus Jirongo(United Democratic Party).

With OKA having made it clear that they will not join Deputy President William Ruto under the Kenya Kwanza Alliance, the only option for Moi is to join Azimio Movement.

The move by Musyoka and Moi to storm out during the Amani National Congress delegates conference when they invited Ruto allies in United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“That we guarantee our members that their interest will be fully catered to within the coalition and that we will retain and guard our identity as a party. In this regard we assure our supporters that we shall no longer be on the fringes of coalition and presidential politics,” said Salat.

Last year, during Odinga’s presidential bid launch Moi who attended the event hinted of a possible pact with the ODM leader.

“What we are is allied forces. Baba’s gain in gaining ground is our gain. When we gain ground on our side, it’s our gain.The forces are allied. We are one. We know the moving target,Put all your arsenal, we are also firing there, then we will see how the future will look,” Moi said.